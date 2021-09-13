New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Palomar by 9.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

