New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Meredith worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 206,562 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

MDP stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

