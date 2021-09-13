NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Raises Dividend to $2.10 Per Share

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $334.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.01 and a 200-day moving average of $348.34. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

