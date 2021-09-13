Newmont (TSE:NGT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$72.30. 20,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,353. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$90.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

