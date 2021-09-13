Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$99.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGT. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.96.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$57.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.33. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$90.94.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.77 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

