Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

