Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.