Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

NYSE BIG opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

