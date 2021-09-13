Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

