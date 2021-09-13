Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Patterson Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.