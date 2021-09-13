Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

RGEN opened at $295.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $297.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

