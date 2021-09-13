Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.09 on Monday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

