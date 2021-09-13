Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 0.8% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $350.59. 15,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

