Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $354.10 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.