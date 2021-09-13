Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 28.6% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.