Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $3,487,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $242.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.57. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

