Numeraire Price Reaches $43.15 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $440.06 million and $30.49 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $43.15 or 0.00096337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00153508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,107 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.