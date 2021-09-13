NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NuVasive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

