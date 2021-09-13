NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 766,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,895.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.