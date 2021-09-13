Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NOM opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.