Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXJ stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

