Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NXJ stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $15.81.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
