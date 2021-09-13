Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NPV stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

