NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NVR by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $115.00 on Monday, hitting $5,017.13. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,903.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

