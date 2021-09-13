NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.0% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.