O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of OI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.