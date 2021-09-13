O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 343,666.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

