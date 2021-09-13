O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of China Yuchai International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 480.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYD opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $574.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

