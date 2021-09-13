O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $51.91 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

