O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 22,344 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $95.70 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

