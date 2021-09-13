O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 28,670 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celestica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after buying an additional 1,319,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 127,457 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

