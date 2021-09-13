O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 57,528 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $73.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

