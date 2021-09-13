Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

