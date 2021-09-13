Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the highest is $336.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $2,237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth about $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

