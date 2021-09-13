Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,090. Olin has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Olin by 354.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

