Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $76.89 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

