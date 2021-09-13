Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $247,480,000.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 80.0% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

