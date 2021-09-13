Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $22.00 dividend. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 609.42%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

