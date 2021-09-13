Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

