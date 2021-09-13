Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:ODV opened at C$5.22 on Friday. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$9.00.

