Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.15. Outbrain shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 3 shares.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

