Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 706,934 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

