Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.95. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.40.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

