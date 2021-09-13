Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$35.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.95. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.