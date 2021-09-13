PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and $355.62 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00698055 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 224,021,584 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.