Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

