Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,475,000 after buying an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

