Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

