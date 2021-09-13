Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $122.19 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

