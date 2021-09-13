Parallel Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOX stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

