Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.92 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $992.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.