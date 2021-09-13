Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000.

Shares of REMX opened at $117.41 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.

